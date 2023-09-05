SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

