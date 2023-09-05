Truist Financial Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $25.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

