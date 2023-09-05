Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.67.

OXM stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

