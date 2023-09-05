Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

LB opened at C$36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.55. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.