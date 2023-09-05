Piper Sandler Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $82.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.65.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.