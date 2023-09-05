Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $24,363,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 55,818.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

