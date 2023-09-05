Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $3.32 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

