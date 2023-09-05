Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.66 on Friday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

