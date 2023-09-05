Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Codexis by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 470,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,532 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

