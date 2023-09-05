Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.69.

NTNX stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

