Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $62,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,058 shares of company stock valued at $772,831 over the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

