ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Up 2.6 %
CFRX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
