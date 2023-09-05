ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Up 2.6 %

CFRX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

