Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

