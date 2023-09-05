Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAL. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $533,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after buying an additional 164,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

