CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.8 %

CSGS opened at $54.74 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

