MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.86 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, Director Edward Hurwitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.