Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.13.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
