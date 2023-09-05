Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

