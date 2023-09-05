New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $70,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

