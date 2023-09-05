Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

