G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIII. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $923.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.