Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $838.86.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $874.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.25. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

