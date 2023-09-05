Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.24.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.