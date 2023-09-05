Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWM. CSFB dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0161693 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

