AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.08.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.97.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0504518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

