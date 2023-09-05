Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSCO. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 85.57% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

