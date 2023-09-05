Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.09.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

