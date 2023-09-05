FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.57.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

FedEx stock opened at $260.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.19. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

