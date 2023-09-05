Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

LAC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

