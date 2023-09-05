RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Up 1.1 %

RBA stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. RB Global has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $119,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.