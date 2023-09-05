Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Elastic

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at $1,141,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.