StockNews.com Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

RYAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

