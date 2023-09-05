Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 21.2 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

