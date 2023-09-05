Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

