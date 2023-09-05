SentinelOne’s (S) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.21 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

