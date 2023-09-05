Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

