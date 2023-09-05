JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $489.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $487.00 to $489.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.27 and its 200 day moving average is $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.