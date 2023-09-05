Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

