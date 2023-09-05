Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Lovesac Price Performance
Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.93.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.
