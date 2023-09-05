Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $240.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $168.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.10. Illumina has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

