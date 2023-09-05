Tilray’s (TLRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLRY. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.07.

TLRY stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

