Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

CPB opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

