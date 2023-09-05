Morgan Stanley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $437.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $437.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $279,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $278,751,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

