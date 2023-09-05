PagerDuty’s (PD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

PagerDuty Trading Down 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

