Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHR. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.12 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

