PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.