Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,031,629. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.