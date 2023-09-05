Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $51.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.74.

DVN stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

