JMP Securities Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $265.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %

STE stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 154.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

