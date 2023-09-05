Wells Fargo & Company Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $152.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

