Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $29.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,046,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

