Craig Hallum Trims POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Target Price to $7.50

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

POET Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

POET Technologies stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 160.92% and a negative net margin of 2,526.04%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in POET Technologies by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

