Craig Hallum Trims POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Target Price to $7.50

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
POET Technologies stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 160.92% and a negative net margin of 2,526.04%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
